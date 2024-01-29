Filmfare Awards: "Huge possibilities for Gujarat cinema production," says state home minister Harsh Sanghavi

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, speaking at the 69th Filmfare Awards, held in Gandhinagar, said that in the coming days huge possibilities "will be seen for Gujarat cinema production."

While addressing the media, he said, "The 69th Filmfare Awards was organized in the GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City ) of Gandhinagar, Gujarat...Over the years, Gujaratis have worked day and night to make Gujarat one of the top states in the country in every field..."

"We often see that the Filmfare Awards are held in Mumbai... This would be the first time that the Filmfare Awards was organized outside Mumbai in Gift City, Gandhinagar.... In the coming days, huge possibilities will be seen for Gujarat cinema production...," he added.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel also attended the 69th Filmfare Award, in Gandhinagar. State president CR Patil was also present.

Actors and popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Ranbir bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal'. Alia, on the other hand, bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in the romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film 'Dunki' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Filmmaker Karan Johar received the award on behalf of Vicky as he didn't attend the event.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani 'Dunki' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in the lead roles and received mixed reviews from the fans.

It was a special moment for the team of '12th Fail' as the film bagged the Best Film Award at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards. The 'Black Lady' trophy was received by the members of the film including actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Vikrant also won big at the gala. He took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards, which was held in Gujarat.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

