Filmmaker & Author Deepak Singh gets Doctorate Award in Mass Media Communications from American University

Recently Author and Ace Filmmaker Deepak Singh has been Honoured with a Doctorate Award In Mass Media Communications towards his contribution to the industry .The American University has honoured him with a Doctorate Degree Award. On the basis of his contribution towards global cinema and content development he was chosen by the University people to Honor him .

Deepak Singh is an established content creator, film producer in Indian Hindi and Punjabi film Industry as well as Hollywood. He is also a respected name in Brand and Media consulting as well.

Deepak Singh has been producing and creating content in India as well as in Hollywood. He has produced the film "SOORMA" released in 2018 with Diljit and Taapsee and others under the banner of SONY PICTURES and CS FILMS , the film was based on the life of Sandeep Singh a hockey player who.is now Sports Minister Haryana.



He has produced a Hollywood film "TIGER" with Sir Mickey Rourke & Janel parish in collaboration with R3M Canada and partnered with JK Liv In foundation (Matthew McConaughey) to promote it worldwide. This film is based on the Human Rights subject.

Has Produced The Bad President (based on the life of Donald Trump) in collaboration with Young & Free Films LA.

Recently he has Written and Directed a Content based Short film on the emotional bond of Brother Sister Bonding.

The film is traveling in Festivals and is showcasing in Cannes , Sundance, Los Angles and other film festivals across the globe.

Along with being a content creator and Producer, Deepak Singh has also Marketed and Promoted the film, The Black Prince, which was released in 2017 produced by Brillstein Entertainment A Brad pitt and company . A movie which is based on the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh Ji, the last Maharaja of the Sikh Empire and the Punjab area, and his relationship with Queen Victoria.

Deepak Singh has also Authored a book "Bravo Yadav" which is based on the life of Honorary Captain Subedar Yogendra Shri Yadav Ji. who is India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Recipient. The book has been published by Haraand Publications which was launched by actress Chitrangda Singh.

He has also created various content for the American Canadian and Indian Channels & Platforms.

