Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to be honoured with Art Directors Guild Awards in 2022

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is set to become the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award from the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) at the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.

According to Variety, the accolade recognizes his unique visuals and innovative storytelling which have established Villeneuve as one of the premier filmmakers working today. "We are beyond thrilled to recognize the scale and scope of the cinematic vision of director Denis Villeneuve with the 2022 William Cameron Menzies Award," said Nelson Coates, president of the ADG.

He continued, "The seamless integration of design into all aspects of Villeneuve's storytelling process, and the promotion of narrative design and designers in his work and in the industry, make him the perfect honoree. Fostering strong collaborations and working relationships between directors and designers is vital to the creation of strong and unique films. Villeneuve has proven extremely adept at this foundational collaboration."

Villeneuve was nominated for an Academy Award for his directorial work on the sci-fi thriller 'Arrival' in 2016, which also received eight additional Oscar nominations and one win, among numerous other awards. His directorial work with 'Blade Runner 2049', a neo-noir science fiction film had garnered two Academy Awards.

The filmmaker's last release, 'Dune' might land him another best directing Oscar nomination, and the movie has earned USD 106 million at the domestic box office.

The ADG Awards honour excellence in production design in film, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts.

As per Variety, next year's ceremony returns to a live event on March 5, 2022, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

( With inputs from ANI )

