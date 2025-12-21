Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas calls Kiara Advani’s performance in ‘Toxic’ nothing short of transformative

Mumbai, Dec 21 Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas has heaped praise on Kiara Advani’s performance in his upcoming directorial “Toxic.”

He described it as nothing short of transformative. Speaking about Advani’s performance, Geetu said, “Some performances don’t just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered, and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey.”

On Sunday, the makers of Yash starrer unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia and it hinted at a powerful and transformative role. The first look of Nadia presents Kiara in a glamorous light against a colorful circus setting. But a closer look uncovers a character layered with emotion.

“Toxic” directed by Geetu Mohandas,” has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages. The film brings together a formidable technical team with National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni handling editing, and TP Abid leading production design, while Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) and National Award-winning duo Anbariv have choreographed the film’s high-octane action sequences.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, “Toxic” is slated to hit theatres on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The forthcoming actioner also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Talking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m sure Toxic will also be received with the same love because of its scale and strong production value. It’s Yash’s next big project after KGF 2, and expectations are sky-high.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor