Final mix of Anupama Parameswaran's 'Lockdown' underway, says music director N R Raghunanthan

Chennai, Nov 30 One of Tamil cinema's most gifted music directors N R Raghunanthan, who, along with Siddharth Vipin, is scoring the music for director A R Jeeva's gripping drama, 'Lockdown', featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, has now shared that the final mix of the film is underway.

Taking to his X timeline, N R Raghunanthan, who is known for his outstanding work in films like the National Award winning 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' and 'Neer Paravai wrote, "Lockdown movie final mix going on."

'Lockdown', a woman-centric film, has triggered huge expectations as it is based on a true story.

A trailer released by the makers begins with Anupama Parameswaran (who plays the character of Anitha in the film) expressing fear to go home. It is evident she has a problem about which she cannot speak to her family. To add to her complications, we see unwanted advances being made by men to her.

Under these circumstances, a 21-day nationwide lockdown is announced to check the spread of COVID forcing Anitha to stay home.

Anitha's behaviour causes her parents to worry. Her mom notices that she is constantly checking her phone and losing her temper. The trailer also goes on to show Anitha and her friend attempting to contact a doctor. However, he has been isolated because of contracting the virus.

The trailer also shows Anitha desperately calling all her friends to borrow cash. This makes her parents worried. They ask her why she is asking everyone for money.

The trailer ends with Anitha apologising to her dad, saying that she won't do it again.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film will, apart from Anupama Parameswaran, also feature actors Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh and Asha among others.

Music for the film has been scored by the gifted NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, while cinematography is by K.A. Sakthivel. The film has editing by V J Sabu Joseph and art direction by A Jayakumar.

Choreography for the film is by Sherif and Sri Girish while stunts have been choreographed by Om Sivaprakash. Costumes for the film have been designed by Meenakshi Shreedharan.

The film, which has triggered expectations, is scheduled to hit screens on December 5.

--IANS

