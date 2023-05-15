Find out how Parineeti's brothers wished their "didi" on her engagement with Raghav Chadha

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in ever since actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha made their relationship official.

Parineeti's brothers Shivang and Sahaj also extended their best wishes to her.

Sharing Parineeti and Raghav's romantic pictures from the engagement, Shivang wrote, "We saw love! We felt love! Waheguru."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsNmRhgPqgF/?hl=en

On the other hand, Sahaj wrote, "You found your love language."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOcU33Psl8/

Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra also showered love on the couple via a social media post.

"There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them," she wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi on May 13.

The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve suit, designed by Msh Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Msh Malhotra gave the details of her dress as "rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

