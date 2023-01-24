Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff," Urfi tweets

Urfi Javed of 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame took to Twitter on Tuesday and stated that she is having difficulty renting an apartment in Mumbai, saying that both Hindu and Muslim owners do not want to rent the flat to her.

"Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff," Urfi wrote.

Urfi is always involved in controversy, from politicians and activists filing complaints and FIRs against her to trolls making rape and death threats, and this year is no exception. Even this year did not start well for Urfi, as BJP politician Chitra Wagh requested that she be arrested for "promoting nudity" on Mumbai's streets. An FIR was then filed against her in the same case. Urfi, on the other hand, continued to poke fun at the politician on Twitter.