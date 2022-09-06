Finolex Group premieres ‘Pralhad’, a must-watch film about resilience and hardwork

Pralhad' is a movie that encompasses the noteworthy journey of Pralhad P. Chhabria, a 14-year boy who transformed his journey and created wealth for himself at an early age. He worked with kindness, devotion, and purpose as a successful businessman. Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria was the founder of India’s most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer - Finolex Group. The award-winning short film is a tribute to the man with a million-dollar idea and was released on YouTube on 1st September with Schbang Motion Pictures producing it with the support of Finolex Industries. The film motivates the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs and businessmen who aim to flourish in the Indian marketing industries.

The short film talks about emotions tangled with courage and determination. The movie plot is set in 1945; a 14-year-old boy from Amritsar intertwines in the storyline when the responsibility of his family falls on his shoulders after his father's untimely death. From here, the journey begins. Transforming INR 10 into 10,000 crores is the figure that defines the movie plot descriptively. The film carries a powerful message with the concept of telling and reiterating the remarkable history created by Pralhad P. Chhabria. Presenting the values of a successful man who incepted the big firm - Finolex Group, this story unfolds the intellect and struggles of a simple man. The short film has built a loyal fanbase in India and international festive circuits. The art piece was released on 1st September and was trending on Twitter the following day, with the hashtag ‘Celebrating Pralhad’.

The film has been turning heads all over the cinema world. After getting premiered on YouTube, the film has received great reviews on Twitter and other social media platforms for its igniting performance and story plot. Harshil Karia, Producer of the film and Founder at Schbang, a Creative & Technology Transformation company, said, “We are constantly looking for powerful stories that need telling, whether for the brands we work with or humanity at large. Schbang Motion Pictures found inspiration in the life of Shri Pralhad P Chhabria, Founder of Finolex Group. Though his life warrants a feature film, we are happy to share this one incident with the world as 'Pralhad', a short film. His company is inspiring and worth studying for Indian Entrepreneurs.”

Movie producer Finolex Group is also the country’s largest manufacturer of plumbing and sanitation products. The company has many other sectors, for example - electrical and telecommunication products, cables, and polyvinyl chloride sheets for interiors, signage, and roofing purposes. The company still continues to enrich its value chain to increase technological strength via investments. It has dominated the industry and will continue to do so in the future. From sourcing quality, raw materials and resin production for manufacturing storage, transportation, sales and distribution, the company has gained immense mastery in all the fields. A successful businessman’s mindset and thought process can be heard echoing in the story of ‘Pralhad’.