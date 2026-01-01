First look of Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Demonte Colony 3' released

Chennai, Jan 1 The makers of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3', featuring actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, on Thursday chose to release the first look poster of the film on the occasion of the new year.

With the first two instalments of the franchise performing strongly at the box office, expectations from the third instalment of 'Demonte Colony' continue to rise. The film is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release this year.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios says the film is shaping to exceed expectations.

“Beginning 2026 with Demonte Colony 3 feels incredibly promising. Ajay brings extraordinary discipline to the process, he delivers on schedule while never compromising creative quality. As a producer, it’s exciting to witness this scale develop. Arulnithi remains the anchor of the franchise, and his commitment is unwavering. Much of the cast from the second part returns, now with deeper arcs and heightened dramatic stakes. For the moment, that’s all I can reveal, but the third chapter goes well beyond what audiences might anticipate,” says the producer.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu says, “Starting the year by sharing a first look with the franchise’s fans feels special. The film is progressing beautifully, thanks in large part to Sudhan sir’s support. He never intrudes creatively, yet ensures the project remains complete and cohesive. I’m also deeply grateful to Arulnithi. Viewers have seen his range in the earlier films, and this one pushes him even further.”

Written and directed by Gnanamuthu, 'Demonte Colony 3' reunites Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, along with Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran, Muthukumar and others in pivotal roles. Production began in July 2025 and the film now moves through post-production, with the team carefully steering toward a summer 2026 release window.

With its escalating supernatural feast, returning ensemble and expanding visual ambition, Demonte Colony 3 positions itself not merely as another sequel, but as the next defining chapter in Tamil cinema’s emerging supernatural franchise. The film is being produced by Passion Studios Sudhan Sundaram on a grand scale.

--IANS

