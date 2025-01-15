First look of ‘Baida’ promises a taut supernatural thriller

Mumbai, Jan 15 The first look of the upcoming sci-fi supernatural thriller film ‘Baida’ has been unveiled. It promises to transport the viewers to an intriguing world, consisting of abandoned cottages, lanterns, forests and a web of illusions.

The film is touted to be the first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller set in the backdrop of India’s Hindi Heartland. The film is based on one of director Sudhanshu Rai’s popular audio stories.

The film stars Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Tarun Khanna, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad and Pradeep Kabra. It is directed by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma.

Talking about the film, Puneet Sharma said, “BAIDA is a tale of illusions, where the lead protagonist played by Sudhanshu traverses through different dimensions and timeframes. As he heads to a destination unknown, he meets someone delusive, and then begins an experience that has never unfolded before the Indian audience before. A story about unimaginable worlds, BAIDA is two hours of pure entertainment, which can only be experienced on the big screen”.

The editor of the film is Pratheek Shetty, who is known for ‘Kantara’ and ‘777 Charlie’.

Sudhanshu said, “‘Baida’ fulfils my promise to my fans and listeners that they will soon get a never-seen-before cinematic experience of the fictional universe that I have created over the years. While it is the story of a former spy entrapped in the dark and sinister world of a man who defies the cycle of time and death, a special treat in store is the on-screen debut of Dr Shekhawat, a character loved by all my listeners. We hope the audience will love the uniquenss and illusionary world of ‘Baida’”.

The film is produced under the banners of Saints Art and Kahanikaar. It is set to release in India on March 21, 2025.

