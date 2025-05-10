First look of Taman Akshan, Malvi Malhotra's horror thriller 'Jenma Natchathiram' released

Chennai, May 10 The makers of director B Manivarman's upcoming horror thriller 'Jenma Natchathiram', featuring Taman Akshan and Malvi Malhotra in the lead, have now released the first look of the eagerly-awaited film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film has triggered great curiousity as it borrows its title from a well known horror thriller that had left audiences trembling in theatres.

Sources say that this film bearing the same title is all set to send fresh shivers down the spines of audiences.

The dreaded '666' was a striking feature of the original horror classic. Looking to carry that eerie legacy forward , the makers of the new 'Jenma Natchathiram' unveiled the title and first look of their film precisely at six hours, six minutes, and six seconds.

Manivarman, who has directed the film, says, ”Just like the classic horror thriller, our film 'Jenma Natchathiram' too will be the talk of town. While the title is inspired by the all-time classic horror hit, this is a completely new story with a different premise and screenplay. There is a subtle link between the two films, and the audience will feel it when they watch this in theatres."

Produced by Subhashini K under the banner of Amoham Studios in association with White Lamp Pictures, the film will have cinematography by K G. Music for the film has been composed by Sanjay Manickam. Editing is by S. Guru Suriya and art direction by SJ Ram.

The costumes have been designed by Subika A, with Ramesh as the costumer. Stunt choreography is by Miracle Michael and the project is headed by Vijayan Rengarajan.

The film features an ensemble cast including Taman Akshan, Malvi Malhotra, Maithreya, Raksha Cherin, Sivam, Arun Karthi, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, Velaramamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Santhana Bharathi, Boys Rajan, Nakalites Niveditha, and Yasar in powerful roles.

Sources say that the post-production work of the film too has already been completed and that it is all set for a worldwide theatrical release shortly.

Following the grand success of GOAT and Good Bad Ugly, Romeo Pictures Raahul has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor