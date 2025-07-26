First single 'Minnali' from Darshan, Kaali Venkat-starrer ‘House Mates’ released

Chennai, July 26 The makers of director Rajavel’s upcoming fantasy horror entertainer ‘House Mates’, featuring actors Darshan and Kaali Venkat in the lead, on Saturday released the first single, a romantic number titled 'Minnali', from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sivakarthikeyan Productions, which is presenting the film that is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year, took to its X timeline to share the link of the released single.

It wrote, "#Minnali is here. A gentle tune that captures the mood of #HouseMates. Music: @RajeshMRadio, Lyrics: @Lyricist_Mohan #HouseMatesFromAug1 - in theatres August 1!@Siva_Kartikeyan @KalaiArasu_ @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @agscinemas @rajvel_hbk"

The romantic song that has been picturised on Darshan and Arsha Baiju has been set to tune by Rajesh Murugesan and has been rendered by Adithya. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Mohan Rajan.

The film, which has been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a clean U certificate, has a run time of two hours and nine minutes.

Produced by S Vijayaprakash, House Mates has been directed by Rajavel. Apart from Darshan, the film will also feature actor Kaali Venkat in a prominent role.

A source from the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the film was based on a fantasy idea that had been presented as a horror-comedy.

The source had disclosed that the film would be a proper family entertainer and that it would have an emotional idea as one its strengths. “We all miss someone whom we consider dear at some point in our lives. What if you got an opportunity to meet that person at a time you cherish the most? There is something on those lines in this film,“ the source had told IANS.

The film, apart from Darshan and Kaali Venkat, will also feature a host of actors including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh and Abdool Lee among others.

Cinematography for the film is by M S Sathish, while music for the film has been scored by Rajesh Murugesan. The film has editing by Nishar Sharief and art direction by N K Rahul. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi and costumes are by Nandhini Nedumaran. Well known director S P Shakthivel is the creative producer of the film.

The source however clarifies that this film is not about time travel and promises the film will be a full-fledged entertainer.

-IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor