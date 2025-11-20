First trailer of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' out, film to hit theatres on November 20, 2026

Washington DC [US], November 20 : The makers have released the first trailer for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', the latest instalment in the 'Hunger Games' franchise. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 20, 2026.

According to Variety, the 'Sunrise on the Reaping' is based on the book of the same name and is set 24 years before the first film and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) who is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games, reported Variety.

Since the Games are the second Quarter Quell, which takes place every 25 years, each district of Panem must send twice the tributes to the capital. Here, 48 children will fight to the death to win the Hunger Games.

The first trailer reveals Joseph Zada's look in the film as he participates in the Hunger Games prequel alongside other competitors.

Lionsgate shared the first trailer of the film on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

The footage is the first look at Zada in the role, which was originated by Woody Harrelson in the original "Hunger Games" series.

'Sunrise on the Reaping' also stars Elle Fanning as a younger version of Effie Trinket, who was originally played by Elizabeth Banks.

Ralph Fiennes plays President Coriolanus Snow, previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the original films and Tom Blyth in the 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' prequel.

Kieran Culkin will play Caesar Flickerman, the TV host of the Hunger Games, played by Stanley Tucci in the original films.

Jesse Plemons will play a younger version of Plutarch Heavensbee, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 'Mockingjay' films.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace, Billy Porter, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Molly McCann, Iona Bell and Percy Daggs IV are also among the cast, reported Variety.

'Sunrise on the Reaping' is directed by Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay written by Billy Ray. Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson return as producers for the film.

