Florian Hurel speaks about the struggle to create the perfect Cannes look for Tammanah

Mumbai, May 20 French hair and make-up expert Florian Hurel styled 'Baahubali' actress Tammanah Bhatia this year for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and he couldn't be happier with the result. However, it was no easy feat.

"Creating looks with her have been fun and yet we kept all the looks very worked on very chic, classy and elegant. We both spoke a lot about the looks before creating one. I came up with a moodboard and was functioning on hardly 4-5 hours of sleep a night! I wanted to make sure the ideas are presented to her before jumping into the glam game," he says.

However, he adds, it was all worth it! "I am glad and very thrilled to be a part of the Cannes 2022 as it comes after a long period of the pandemic. It's a comeback at an even higher level platform! This is a great motivation for me to work harder and bring the best looks to all my clients," he says.

Florian, who has worked with all the big Bollywood names shares further: "I have worked with Tammanah on some very difficult commercials and other interesting red carpet looks but here, now at Cannes, it's another level of work! An international, big platform and achievement for us. I am proud to see her shine and walk the biggest, longest, most applause-worthy red carpet in the world!"

He promises to be back next year. "I missed being with Deepika (Padukone) this year as I was booked with another artiste. I guess next year I will be with her or Priyanka Chopra. But I am so happy to be here with Tammanah this year. She is like a friend and seeing her walking the red carpet brings me a lot of joy and emotions. We've known each other now for 6 years since I moved to India," he says.

