Food stalls allowed to remain open till early morning in Gujarat during Navratri; vendors hail government move

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 29 : As Navratri festivities light up the country, the state government has permitted food stalls and other businesses to remain open till the early morning hours, a move that has been welcomed by vendors and traders who said it would significantly boost their earnings during the festive season.

The decision, taken under the guidance of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to support vendors, daily wage earners, and small traders who heavily depend on festival crowds for their livelihood.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that while Garba enthusiasts will be able to celebrate late into the night, vendors will also benefit from extended business hours.

Food stall owners in Ahmedabad expressed their gratitude, saying the step would allow them to serve thousands of customers leaving Garba venues in the early hours. "This is a very good decision. During Navratri nights, thousands of people come out after Garba. Now we can sell food and earn more to support our families," a vendor told ANI.

Another vendor also welcomed the move, saying, "Earlier shops were allowed to remain open till 11-12 pm; however, now with this new decision, we can keep it open the entire night, and it is really good for our business."

Vendors from Ahmedabad were seen preparing snacks and refreshments, while devotees and revellers queued up after late-night Garba celebrations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel himself joined multiple Garba events across East Ahmedabad, including Vastral, Nikol, Bapunagar, Gheekanta and Dariyapur. His visits included the celebrations at Madhav Homes in Vastral, Shri Khodaldham Ground and Shreenath Society in Nikol, Bahuchar Mata Temple in Bapunagar, the Navratri festival organised by Shri Mahakali Mitra Mandal in Dariapur, and the garba organised by Shri Shiv Shakti Mai Gheekanta Yuvak Mandal in Gheekanta.

The CM was welcomed by organisers and residents at each venue. He participated in the Aarti to seek the blessings of the Goddess and encouraged the enthusiasm of the participants.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. In Gujarat, the nine-night celebration is marked by large community gatherings, devotional music, and the traditional dance forms of Garba and Dandiya Raas.

The festive spirit is also reflected in Kolkata, where Durga Puja pandals are drawing attention with themes highlighting artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and changing family dynamics, blending creativity with devotion.

