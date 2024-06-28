For Amandeep Sidhu, shooting wedding sequence can be very 'hectic and tiring'

Mumbai, June 28 Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who stars as a lead in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' shared how shooting for the wedding sequences is hectic and tiring.

Amandeep, who plays the role of Baani says the wedding sequence in the show feels nothing less than a real wedding.

She said: "Wedding sequences are very hectic and tiring. Honestly, it feels like a real wedding because it becomes extremely exhausting. Wearing heavy outfits continuously for 12 hours a day, for five to six days straight, is very difficult and demanding. I salute those who have been through a real wedding and managed to carry such heavy lehengas, jewellery, and everything else flawlessly."

Amandeep, who has been a part of the show 'Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai' also feels that wedding sequences can be very relatable as well as inspirational.

"The audience finds it very relatable. Yesterday, we had an episode where Rajat and I had our Roka, and a fan page commented that they could relate to this episode and the rituals. They said it was very raw and simple, just like the actual rituals," she said.

She believes the more real and raw we keep it, the more the audience connects.

Talking about her idea of a dream wedding, Amandeep said: "I had dreams about my wedding, imagining the kind of chuddas I would wear, the colour of my lehenga, and all the things I wanted to do. But after doing so many wedding scenes on the show, I don't feel like doing anything special anymore. I was once crazy about wearing chuddas, but I've worn them so many times on the show that it's no longer a dream for me."

"Now, I just want a very simple wedding whenever I get married -- maybe just one function and that's it. It's very tiring and hectic, so I don't want a grand wedding. I'm perfectly okay with a simple wedding like Bollywood star Alia Bhatt had," concluded Amandeep.

Produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, the show features Amandeep Sidhu in the lead. It also stars Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Lavanya, and Aakkash Ahuja as Rajat.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor