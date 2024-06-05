Former assistant sues Kanye West for "sexual harassment, wrongful termination"

Washington DC [US], June 5 : Rapper Kanye West, also known as 'Ye', is facing a legal storm as his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit also alleges fraud, unpaid wages, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Pisciotta had collaborated with West on his Yeezy women's clothing line and his 2021 album Donda.

Hired as his assistant in 2021 with a million-dollar annual salary, Pisciotta claimed that West initially approved of her income from OnlyFans and social media. However, the situation took a turn when West allegedly demanded her to delete her account and began sexually harassing her, according to a report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Shocking excerpts from the lawsuit revealed disturbing text messages from West to Pisciotta, indicating his inappropriate behaviour and demands.

It mentioned Pisciotta's promotion to chief of staff in West's companies and her subsequent termination, offering a glimpse into the tumultuous working relationship.

This legal action comes on the heels of Yeezy's chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulus, quitting the company following West's plans to venture into the pornography industry.

In response to the lawsuit, West's legal representative released a statement that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The statement vehemently denied the allegations and announced their intention to file a countersuit against Pisciotta.

The statement portrayed Pisciotta as an individual who engaged in inappropriate conduct and made unreasonable demands during her employment.

The legal battle has escalated with West's camp accusing Pisciotta of theft and attempted destruction of evidence, as well as engaging in alleged sexual coercion and blackmail. The statement also highlighted Pisciotta's purported financial demands, which West's representatives claim are inconsistent with her allegations of harassment and hostile work environment.

