"Fortunate": Shankar Mahadevan expresses excitement for his performance at Mahakumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 : Singer Shankar Mahadevan feels fortunate to receive an opportunity to perform live at Mahakumbh.

A few hours before his performance, Mahadevan expressed his excitement during a brief interaction with ANI.

He said, "I am fortunate that I have got the opportunity to participate in Maha Kumbh. I have a program today..It's an honour that I am getting a chance to sing in the Maha Kumbh that has come after 144 years."

Earlier, singer Kailash Kher also shared his happiness about getting a chance to sing for devotees at the historic festival.

"Mahakumbh is a historic festival. It represents the essence of Sanatan culture. I am extremely honoured to perform for devotees at the Sangam soon. Mahakumbh shows the real cultural and spiritual strength of India," Kailash Kher said.He will also take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Urging people to attend Mahakumbh, Kher added, "Everyone should visit Mahakumbh. They will get to learn so many things there about Hindu culture."

Recently, folk singer Malini Awasthi took a holy dip in Sangam.

On attending Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti, Malini Awasthi said, " On the occasion of Makar Sankranti when all of us took a holy dip at the Sangam, the feeling was surreal... In such cold weather, when people do not come out of their blankets, children and the elderly alike, showed extreme enthusiasm by taking a dip in the Triveni... The management of the entire event has been extremely good."

Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

