Friends Again! Karan Johar wishes Ajay Devgn for Runway 34, actor reacts

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 is all set to hit the theatres on April 29 and recently, filmmaker Karan Johar heaped on the trailer of the film. For the unversed, Karan and Ajay were involved in a bitter feud in 2016. Karan and Ajay stood on opposite sides in 2016 when Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay’s Shivaay clashed at the box office. During that time, Ajay accused Karan of paying Kamaal R Khan a huge sum to bad mouth him and praise Karan’s directorial. The actor also leaked an audio clip on Twitter in which KRK confessed the same. However, the two appeared to mend ways in 2018 when Ajay came as a guest with his wife Kajol on Karan’s talk show, Koffee with Karan.



Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out 🙏 https://t.co/fHNOncbgoi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 16, 2022

Karan Johar had tweeted about the trailer, and said that the film promises a ‘breathtaking’ ride.Ajay Devgn responded, “Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out.” Karan had written, “Breathtaking & thrilling – simply cannot wait for the exceptional ride #Runway34 will take everyone on! An intriguing edge of the seat story & the perfect summer film. All my love and luck to. Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident of a passenger airliner that faced difficulties while descending at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and low visibility. Ajay Devgn plays Captain Vikrant Khanna in the film, which he has also directed.

