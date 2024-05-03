From Alaya F to Daler Mehndi & Sudhanshu Pandey, celebs raise fashion quotient

Mumbai, May 3 Actors Alaya F, Rahul Dev, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mugdha Godse and singer Daler Mehndi on Friday walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

Sudhanshu, who plays Vanraj in 'Anupamaa', turned showstopper for Dilshad Khan at the fashion show. He wore a black and golden suit and paired it with a black cape. His look was rounded off with silver shoes and black sunglasses.

Rahul, who also turned showstopper for designer Dilshad sported a silver long coat and matching velvet pants. He was accompanied by Mugdha on the stage, and she was seen wearing a golden heavily embroidered lehenga and matching jewellery.

Alaya looked scintillating in a red and pink coloured outfit. She turned the showstopper for Rishi and Vibhuti.

Daler, who was the showstopper for Suwannee walked the ramp in an all-black outfit, which he paired with a multi-coloured long cape. The look was completed with black shoes.

Senior actor Jackie Shroff was also present among the attendees.

On the work front, Alaya was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. She next has 'Srikanth' in the pipeline.

