From 'Animal' to 'Dunki': Blockbuster lineup of Bollywood releases in December 2023, check list here

As November bids adieu, Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the cinematic treats lined up for December 2023. The month promises to be a cinematic spectacle with highly awaited releases such as "Animal," "Dunki," "Sam Bahadur," and more.

Upcoming Bollywood Releases in December 2023: A Must-See List

1. "Animal" (December 1):

- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri

- Budget: Rs 100 Crore

- Animal, set to hit theatres on December 1, explores the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship, vengeance, and more. Released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the film's trailer has stirred a significant buzz on the internet, with trade experts predicting it to be a blockbuster.

2. "Sam Bahadur" (December 1):

- Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

- Budget: Rs 50-70 Crore

- Another December 1 release, "Sam Bahadur," features a stellar cast and is anticipated to captivate audiences with its narrative. The film delves into the story of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India.

3. "The Archies" (Netflix, December 7):

- Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja

- Budget: Not Available

- Making its debut on Netflix on December 7, "The Archies" promises an engaging watch, with a cast of emerging talents.

4. "Dunki" (December 25):

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover

- Budget: Rs 85 Crore

- Shah Rukh Khan's Christmas release, "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is generating immense excitement. The comedy-drama revolves around friends employing an unconventional immigration technique, named the "Donkey Flight," to enter countries like Canada and the USA.

5. "Mai Atal Hoon" (December 25):

- Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Zeeshan Ahmad, Vinod Bhanushali, Sam Khan

- Budget: Rs 30 Crore

- Also releasing on December 25, "Mai Atal Hoon" boasts a compelling cast and promises an engaging storyline.

Countdown to "Animal" and SRK's Christmas Delight "Dunki"

The highly anticipated "Animal" is set to hit the screens next Friday, creating a buzz with its recently released trailer. The film delves into the complexities of family ties, revenge, and more, promising to be a blockbuster across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan gears up for a Christmas release with "Dunki," marking his collaboration with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani. The film, revolving around the intriguing concept of "Donkey Flight," is poised to be a humorous yet thought-provoking addition to the year-end cinematic lineup.

Postponed Releases: Yodha, Merry Christmas, and Salaar Move to 2024

While December was initially expected to witness releases like "Yodha," "Merry Christmas," and Prabas' "Salaar," these films have been rescheduled for 2024, citing various reasons. As the curtains rise on December, cinephiles prepare for a month filled with cinematic wonders, ensuring a festive season brimming with entertainment.