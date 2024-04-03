From dreams to laughter: Matt Damon pays tribute to late father's legacy

Washington [US], April 3 : Actor Matt Damon recently reminisced about poignant memories of his late father, Kent Damon, who succumbed to the rare blood disease multiple myeloma in December 2017, at the age of 74.

According to People magazine, during an appearance on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, the 53-year-old star shared a profound dream that provided solace amidst his grief.

"After my father passed away in 2017, within that year, I had this crazy dream," Damon recounted.

"He came to me in a dream, and he embraced me. And the feeling that I got was the feeling that I had which I think is like my first memory which was the feeling of what it felt like to be held by him," the Oscar winner added.

Describing the sensation as one of "overwhelming protection and love," Damon reflected on the significance of the embrace, affirming it as among his earliest recollections. "All I knew was that he was there and that I was feeling that embrace," he continued.

"And it reminded me that I must have felt that as one of the very first things that I was aware of as my consciousness came online," Damon said.

Marking the first anniversary of his father's passing, Damon hosted Saturday Night Live, a show that held sentimental value for both him and Kent.

As per People magazine, recalling their shared laughter during late-night viewings, Damon shared, "Week after week, I tried to stay up, and it wasn't until I was 8 years old that I made it all the way to the end. I probably didn't get all the jokes, but I laughed at everything that my dad laughed at."

In addition to Damon's reflections, his close friend Ben Affleck, who also shared a profound bond with Kent, expressed his enduring affection for Damon's late father.

Affleck affectionately remembered Kent as someone "who I adore and love enormously," underscoring the deep impact of his passing on their shared circle.

As Damon continues to navigate life and career, he carries with him cherished memories of his father, ensuring that Kent's legacy endures through his heartfelt recollections and enduring friendships.

