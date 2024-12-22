"From India to the world": Nita Ambani to take centre stage at 2025 India Conference at Harvard

Boston (Massachusetts) [US], December 22 : Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, will take the spotlight at the highly anticipated India Conference at Harvard (ICH) in 2025.

Known for her pioneering work in philanthropy, education, and culture, Nita Ambani will deliver the keynote address at the event, scheduled for February 15 to 16, 2025, in Boston.

With a legacy of touching the lives of over 80 million people through her social equity programs, Nita Ambani will offer a powerful vision for India's growing influence on the global stage.

The India Conference at Harvard, one of the most prestigious student-led events focused on India, will feature Nita Ambani as the centrepiece of its 2025 gathering.

This year's conference theme, "From India to the World," encapsulates the nation's emergence as a global leader in driving innovation, peace, and prosperity.

Nita Ambani's involvement, particularly in hosting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in India after four decades and advocating for India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, aligns perfectly with this overarching narrative of India's expanding global footprint.

During her keynote address, Ambani will delve into India's increasing stature on the world stage, examining its potential to shape global conversations around development and cooperation.

Ayush Shukla, one of the co-chairs of the conference, highlighted the importance of this year's theme.

"The India Conference has always pushed the boundaries of dialogue around India's growth story," said Shukla, adding, "This year's theme captures the essence of India's transformative journeywhere local ingenuity meets global impact. It celebrates not only our technological prowess and development but also the lessons India offers about collaboration, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit."

The India Conference at Harvard, a premier annual event, is known for fostering deep discussions on India's evolving role in global affairs.

Hosted jointly by Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School, the conference brings together a mix of thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural icons from India and around the world.

The 2025 conference will feature over 80 distinguished speakers, including Pramath Raj Sinha, the founding dean of the Indian School of Business, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the celebrated fashion designer.

Discussions will cover a wide range of topics, from climate challenges to financial inclusion and the role of Indian entrepreneurs in addressing global issues.

The conference will also host several key events designed to engage participants and drive practical solutions for India's development, including:

A fireside chat with Nita Ambani, offering insights into her vision for India's role in the global arena.

A Policy Hackathon in collaboration with the Indian School of Business and GDi Partners, addressing pressing issues such as climate change and financial inclusion in rural India, with winning teams set to receive USD 10,000 in prize money.

A Startup Pitch Competition, providing a platform for Indian-origin entrepreneurs to present innovative solutions to the country's challenges, with over USD 20,000 in prizes.

Harvard University's long-standing relationship with India continues to strengthen.

Indian-origin leaders have become key figures in shaping the academic and leadership landscape at Harvard, with individuals like Srikant Datar, Dean of Harvard Business School, and Rakesh Khurana, Dean of Harvard College, playing pivotal roles in the university's success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor