From Kashi Vishwanath to local food, Kamna Pathak talks about her trip to Varanasi

New Delhi, Nov 10 TV actress Kamna Pathak had a fun time in Varanasi while shooting for a sequence in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. She shared her experience of visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple and trying the local delicacies of the city.

Kamna told : "Our visit would have been incomplete without visiting the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. We sought Lord Shiva's blessings. As I viewed the temple, I was awestruck by its beauty and felt the presence of the almighty at that very moment. There's much to see and explore in Varanasi, from the ghats to palaces, and all this sightseeing goes hand-in-hand with an early morning boat ride."

"It was my first visit, and I was mesmerised by the spectacular views of so many diyas lighting up at the ghats, making for a breathtaking view. Assi Ghat was a visual delight. In fact, all the ghats looked spectacular. We had an amazing boat ride. I was in awe of the place's beauty and the celebration's magnitude. It is one experience that I will always cherish and remember for a long time," she added.

When asked what she looks forward to while visiting any new place, she shared: "I enjoy local shopping and purchasing items for myself and my loved ones. I am a huge fan of Indian sarees, and whenever I travel, I make it a point to buy at least one saree from that city. I have a huge saree collection, but owning an authentic Banarasi saree was always on my wish list and is now fulfilled. I was surprised by the shop's selection of sarees, traditional dresses, and jewellery. It was so difficult to select one. I bought a couple of them. I love the collections here and want to spend the entire day shopping."

Kamna had all fun trying the local delicacies of the city: "Varanasi is a paradise for vegetar with its pocket-friendly, flavourful street food, especially Kachori-sabzi, jalebi, gol gappa are must-try dishes. I am so delighted that we got this opportunity to visit Kashi. People on the streets instantly recognised us and greeted us. I was so overwhelmed by their love and affection. It is one experience that I will always cherish and remember for a long time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor