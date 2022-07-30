From KK to Rahul Jain: The friendship songs we can never forget

New Delhi, July 30 International Friendship Day is finally here. It's a day to thank our best friend for all the love and care they give us and make them understand their value in our life. They are the ones who understand us more than anyone and you can actually be yourself in front of them, without any filter.

Here, we bring the most famous friendship songs that define the bond you share with your friends for lifetime.

Remake of 'Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' by Rahul Jain

The lines of this iconic song, 'Teri jeet meri jeet, teri haar meri haar, sun aye mere yaar … Tera gham mera gham, teri jaan meri jaan, aisa apna pyaar', made this number from 'Sholay' the immortal friendship song. YouTube sensation and music composer Rahul Jain recently released the remake of this beautiful song.

'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' by Arijit Singh

We all have seen 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and the bond that Kartik Aryan and Sunny Singh shared in the 2018 film. The song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' made us all cry and it became the friendship anthem of the year and it still lingers in our collective memory.

'Attrangi Yaari' by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar

This beautiful song about friendship was a collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. The camaraderie between the two added a vivacious zing to this song. The song is just apt to relieve all the happy memories on this friendship day.

'Yaaron Dosti' by KK

The legendary singer may have left us, but the iconic songs given by him are still very much alive in our hearts. One such songs is 'Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai'. If someone asks to define the real meaning of friendship in a song, this song comes first in our mind. It is a song that expresses everything that we feel for our best friends.

'Yaar Mod Do' by Guru Randhawa and Milind Gaba

There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true and soulful friendship. This song by Guru Randhawa and Milind Gaba has just all the vibes. The lines "Oh le lo paisa, te le lo pyaar, Mainu mere yaar mod do...Oh kise kam di ni ehhe mehngi car, Mainu mere yaar mod do…" has made us all cry. Dedicate this special song to your friend today to make their day extra special.

So, this Friendship Day, listen to some of your favourite tracks and make it memorable and special with friends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor