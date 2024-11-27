From maathapatti to bajubandh: Here’s a list of traditional jewelry Sobhita will wear on her wedding

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen wearing stunning jewelry such as maathapatti, bajubandh and a kamarbandh among many other statement pieces on her wedding with actor Naga Chaitanya, as per sources.

A source close to the wedding preparations said: "Sobhita will be seen wearing various kinds of traditional jewellery at her wedding. She will adorn a Baasikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, Bullaki (septum nose pin), Surya and Chandra motifs on her head, Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh.”

The source added: “With these accessories, the actress will undoubtedly stay true to her roots, exuding sheer traditional Indian elegance."

It was earlier revealed that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya will have an ‘over eight hour long wedding rituals’

"It's going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed.

The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.”

The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4, where she will be seen wearing a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree with a drizzle of real gold zari.

A source said: “Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She’s also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day.”

