From Mandana Karimi quitting Bollywood to Sona, Urfi calling out 'Bigg Boss 16' makers, celebs react to Sajid joining 'BB 16'

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress Mandana Karimi, who once accused filmmaker Sajid Khan during the #MeToo movement, has said in an interview that she is not interested in working in Bollywood after the 'Heyy Babyy' director joined the most controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. She even made her Instagram account private.

The actress, who was seen playing the lead role in 'Bhaag Johnny' told Hindustan Times that there is no respect for women in the industry.

"For people, life has become like, 'If it's going to benefit me and I can make money, who cares?' The industry is a place where someone is someone's mum, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It's like, 'You scratch my back and I will scratch yours'."

Sajid was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Mandana continued to add that now she is no more interested to work in Bollywood and she is not going for any auditions.

"I didn't go for any auditions. I don't want to work in Bollywood. I don't want to be associated with an industry where there is no respect for women," she added.

Apart from her, singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at the makers for bringing Sajid on the show.

She took to Twitter and posted: "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot."

Furthermore, she questioned Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar for being quiet despite knowing the reality of Sajid and now he is seen on a reality show as a contestant.

"Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it's convenient or pays to virtue signal for 'our cause' not now? Charity begins at home (sic)."

Sajid is Farhan's cousin. Farhan's mother Honey Irani and Sajid Khan's mother Menaka are sisters.

She added pointing towards lyricist-poet and Farhan's father, Javed Akhtar: @Javedakhtarjadu, I know you to be a veteran, feminist & thought leader of the Indian film industry? That you choose to have remained silent all these years about these men you know very very well, personally, hurts me & breaks my heart. Charity begins at home."

Urfi Javed also raised her concern and in fact slammed Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting him.

She wrote: "If women like Shehnaaz gill, Kashmera shah are free to support a sexual predator , I'm free to criticise him and both of them too !!"

