FTII Congratulates Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia, Gets Trolled

Indian director Payal Kapadia made history with her debut feature film, "All We Imagine as Light," by winning India its first Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. This award, the second-highest honor at the festival, marks a significant achievement for Kapadia and Indian cinema as a whole. Kapadia's film is the first Indian movie in three decades to compete in the main Competition since Shaji N Karun's "Swaham" in 1994. Additionally, Kapadia became the first Indian woman to be nominated for the Palme d'Or and the first Indian to win the Grand Prix. However, Kapadia's journey to this achievement was not without challenges. Despite being an alumna of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), she faced minimal institutional support in India, particularly during her time as a student.

Notably, Kapadia led a protest against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the institution, which resulted in disciplinary action against her. This action included the filing of a police complaint and the suspension of her grant from FTII. Following her grand win at Cannes, FTII posted a congratulatory tweet to Payal Kapadia, celebrating her success. However, this gesture was met with criticism and trolling, as it seemed ironic for an institution that had taken disciplinary actions against her to now celebrate her achievement.

It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes.



As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema.

FTTI took X(Twitter) and posted, "It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema." While reacting to this post one user wrote, "Irony... FTII has a running case against her for protesting against the appointment of chauhan". Another user wrote, "Shame Shame Shame.... But for you FTII this would have happened so much earlier and so many more would have come our countries way...". One more user reacted, "Taking pride for cutting her grants? Have some shame."

2015: FTII under Gajendra Chauhan slaps disciplinary action against a student, Payal Kapadia. She had boycotted classes& led the 4-month long protest against Chauhan. Later, FTII cut her grant.



2024: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light wins the #Cannes2024 Grand Prix ✨ pic.twitter.com/NLykTuElBm — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) May 25, 2024

Payal Kapadia, daughter of veteran artist Nalini Malani, faced a lack of institutional support from India and FTII during her filmmaking journey until she was disciplined for leading a protest against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII's chairman. Despite facing consequences such as an FIR and grant suspension, Kapadia persisted in her activism. Her protest, lasting 139 days, highlighted the importance of student dissent and critical thinking. Despite the initial backlash, FTII later supported Kapadia when her short film was selected for Cannes in 2017. Kapadia's Cannes victory not only celebrates her personal success but also underscores the significance of independent voices and critical engagement in universities. Her films explore themes of dissent and societal issues, showcasing the transformative potential of education and art. Kapadia's achievements serve as inspiration for aspiring filmmakers, emphasizing the importance of supporting independent voices in Indian cinema.