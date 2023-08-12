Gadar 2 Box office collection: Sunny Deol's comeback achieve massive success, earns Rs 40.10 crore on first day

Sunny Deol's return to his legendary role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 has brought in a net amount of Rs. 40.10 crore. Directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2001 original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film released in theatres on Friday.

Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol, stormed the box office on Friday, boasting an extraordinary Rs 40.10 crore net collections in India, the makers said in a press note. Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel reprising her role of Sakeena and Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set durting the Partition. According to the makers, the film has emerged as the second biggest opening of the year till now. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action film "Pathaan made Rs 55 crore on the first day of its release.