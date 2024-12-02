"Gaining 14 kgs....no small feat": Kartik Aaryan recalls working in 'Freddy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in 'Freddy', which was released two years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared how gaining 14 kilos for the character was not easy.

"Ek joke sunau - I Still Love You Two years of #Freddy, and the joy of living this 'twisted' lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat- gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning. This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness, and honestly, he's still screaming for his story to continue."

He added, "The search and quest to explore more of Freddy's world is far from over. Thank you for showering so much love on your Dr. Freddy. This journey has been unforgettable, and who knows... the best might still be yet to come!"

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film features Alaya F opposite Kartik. Ekta Kapoor has produced it and it streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Kartik is basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which also features Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

