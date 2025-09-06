Gajraj Rao shares glimpses of his Onam feast with his best people

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actor Gajraj Rao had an Onam feast at his best friend’s house, and he cannot get over it. The actor recently took to his Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures from the celebrations, and glimpses of the feast on a banana leaf.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about having a great time, and the importance of festivals and social bonding.

He wrote, “I think if there were no festivals, our lives would have been dull and colorless. Other than worship lessons, Indian festivals are caused by a variety of food, song music, decorations, and merging. Today there was a feast on the occasion of Onam at my best friend Rajesh Krishnan's house. There was a fair of very delicious Malayali dishes of Bhanti Bhanti in the bhoj, met many friends after months and years. Made some new friends too. Rajesh's aunt served food on banana leaves with very pampering, once with rice, sambhar, second with rasam”.

He further mentioned, “After flowing the river of Sambhar on the mountain of rice, and poured a spoonful of desi ghee. Then told a story about Vindhya Parvat... Had a time of silent stories with friends. Some smiles, and we headed home and back. Now waiting for the next festival and the next feast invitation. #onam #gratitude”.

Earlier, the actor had penned some beautiful lines lavishing praise on the acclaimed writer Gulzar. He wrote, “Gulzar Sahab, it's not a flower... but its fragrance. And this fragrance has been among us for decades, with its freshness”.

“His beautiful words, his unparalleled films have brought him fame, but they have given us life. They have given us a bit of refinement in reading, writing, watching, and understanding. Gulzar Sahab's books and his cinema are a part of our destiny, how fortunate we are. Thank you for everything, Gulzar Sahab. Happy birthday to you”, he added.

