Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Starrer Set to Become the Biggest Sankranti Hit of 2025

Ram Charan has made a grand entry into 2025 with his latest blockbuster, Game Changer, which has already set the box office ablaze. After its release last week, the film has taken the global box office by storm, recording extraordinary collections right from Day 1. With each passing day, the film has only gained more traction, solidifying its place as the first major hit of the year.

Directed by the renowned S. Shankar, Game Changer is a high-octane political action drama that blends compelling storytelling with breathtaking action sequences. Ram Charan delivers a remarkable performance in a dual role, playing both a young, idealistic IAS officer and his elderly father. His ability to shift between these contrasting characters with ease showcases his acting prowess, captivating both audiences and critics alike.

The film, which is also praised for Shankar’s signature direction, tackles contemporary social issues and incorporates vigilante themes. The impressive visual effects and innovative technology add to the cinematic experience, making Game Changer a visual feast.

Released on January 10, Game Changer has already become a must-see spectacle for audiences across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, and the teams at Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.

Just days after its release, Ram Charan took to social media to express his gratitude for the film's success. His heartfelt message reflected his appreciation for the hard work of the cast and crew and the unwavering support from fans and media alike. As of Day 5, Game Changer has crossed the ₹100 crore mark, with a domestic collection of ₹106.15 crore, marking its place as a massive success in the first few days of the year.