'Game of Thrones' actor Alfie Allen wants to buy his daughter a goat

Los Angeles, Sep 11 Former 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen wants to get his daughter a goat because she "loves" the animal and wants it to be present in her life.

He said: "I just want to focus on being a present parent and getting my daughter a goat. I'm not joking, she loves goats. And aquariums. I'm just loving this time with her, it's amazing."

And discussing his future plans, he laughed: "I'm going to get my daughter that goat," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 35-year-old actor, who is the younger brother of pop star Lily Allen, is believed to be dating artist Nicole Della Costa but prefers to keep his relationships "pure" by keeping them out of the spotlight, said it would have been "smarter" to conduct his seven-year romance with actress Jaime Winstone out of the public eye since relocating to LA from his native London in 2015.

He told Red: "Looking back, there was a part of me that knew our relationship was tailor-made for people to write about. But I was in love."

"And I didn't want to think about it in that way. I guess, in hindsight, maybe it would have been smarter to think about it a bit more, then we could have strategised.

"Now, I just want to keep my relationships pure. It's not necessarily about keeping things private, but healthy. In my experience, the more people want from you, the more you have to compartmentalise that part of you. But I'm still learning!" I'm enjoying the sense of privacy that comes with living in LA.

"But then, that can also be a negative - the independence here can also be translated to loneliness. You end up spending a lot of time alone in the car."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor