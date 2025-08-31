Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Bid Farewell to Lord Ganesha, Perform Aarti — Watch Viral Video Here

Ranbir Kapoor, along with his mother Neetu Kapoor, marked the farewell of Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati Visarjan held on Sunday. The mother-son duo participated in the religious rituals with complete devotion, joining other devotees in prayers and the traditional aarti. Ranbir looked elegant in a blue kurta teamed with white pyjamas, while Neetu chose a simple white salwar suit for the occasion. A video widely shared online showed the Animal star holding the Ganesh idol with reverence while chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Both mother and son performed the aarti with folded hands, blending seamlessly with the crowd’s spiritual fervor.

Ranbir Kapoor Speaking Marathi 💖



Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Rjnzv8jNT — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) August 31, 2025

Before the idol was taken for immersion, Ranbir Kapoor observed the traditional ritual of breaking a coconut as a mark of respect and devotion. He then bowed his head in front of the deity, seeking Bappa’s blessings before the visarjan. His gesture of carrying the idol personally won hearts online, symbolizing his humility and devotion despite his celebrity status. Neetu Kapoor, standing beside her son, was also seen chanting prayers with other devotees. The visuals of the duo actively participating in every ritual highlighted the family’s deep-rooted faith and respect for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, the larger Kapoor clan hosted their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations a bit later than usual this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse of the intimate family gathering through social media posts, which suggested that the celebration was held at Randhir Kapoor’s residence. Present at the festivities were Karisma Kapoor, Reema Jain, and cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain, accompanied by their respective wives Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra Jain. The pictures reflected a close-knit family bond as they came together for prayers, food, and festive cheer, keeping alive their yearly tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.