Gaurav Kashide Dies at 26 in Bike Accident: Marathi Director Passes Away On His Birthday

In a heartbreaking incident that has left the Marathi entertainment industry in shock, Gaurav Kashide, a promising young assistant director known for his work on the popular Marathi serial "Karan Gunhyala Mafi Nahi" on Sony Marathi, died following a tragic accident. Gaurav, who had just turned 26, met with an accident on the eve of his birthday and succumbed to his injuries after a ten-day battle in the ICU.

His journey in the industry began with the show Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte, and he continued to make a mark as an assistant director through Karan Gunhyala Mafi Nahi. At just 26, Gaurav was full of dreams and aspirations, eager to make a significant impact in the world of television. His dedication and passion were evident to all who knew him.On June 10th, Gaurav was celebrating his birthday. That evening, after wrapping up a shoot, he was on his way home when he tragically collided with a private bus parked in the middle of the road near Vakola bridge in Mumbai.

The accident left him with severe injuries, leading to brain surgery and a critical ten-day struggle for life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite the medical team's best efforts, Gaurav's fight came to a sorrowful end, leaving his family, friends, and the entire Marathi entertainment industry in mourning.The police have lodged a complaint against the bus driver responsible for the accident. Initial reports indicate that the bus was parked in the middle of the road rather than on the side, creating a hazardous situation that led to the fatal collision. Actress Manava Naik mourned his untimely demise with a heartfelt post on social media.

"Gaurav Kashide A hardworking, young boy who joined us during 'Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte' and stayed an assistant through 'Karan Gunhyala Mafi Nahi.' 26 years old.. brought a bike and was excited after getting an iPhone. He was the blue-eyed boy of his family who was going to make a difference. 10th June, on the eve of his birthday, post pack up, when we Mumbaikars rejoiced the arrival of rains... Gaurav banged on to a private bus parked in the middle of the road near Vakola bridge. He went through a brain surgery, a fighter that he was struggled for 10 days in the ICU but finally succumbed. We lost Gaurya.. Police lodged a complaint against the private bus driver. The insurance guy came forth. The police held the driver responsible for this accident because the bus was stationed in the middle and not on the side. But what is the point? We lost Gaurav.. Ya Ya... rings in my ears as I type this. RIP boy."