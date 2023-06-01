Genelia Deshmukh's wish for son Rahyl is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : On the occasion of her son Rahyl's birthday, actor Genelia Deshmukh penned a sweet note on Instagram.

"My Dear Baby Boy, Every year that goes by, you take one thing away from me like -You no more need my hand to walk, you have the ability to run and chase your dreams.. You no more need help pouring your drink of water, you can now do it with perfection. You no more need just Aai and Baba, because you have your friends, your coaches and your teachers. And while your baba and me, stand in the corner and admire how you are growing into this amazing little man, who we are very very proud of, I have to admit I miss it all. Your Baba and me always promised ourselves, that we want to a part, of the path you take in life and not demand the path, we want you take in life, we want to be just your people to cry, laugh, aide, assist or simply love .And we promise to keep up to it but just promise me one thing, don't EVER EVER stop these hugs my little one- it's the only thing in life I will ever want and need," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

"Happy Birthday My Phenomenal Boy Rahyl...I Love you more than you ever love football or Messi," she added.

Genelia tied the knot with actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture. Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as lead actor.

It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

The yet-to-be-titled movie was launched in a grand manner with ace director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as a chief guest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor