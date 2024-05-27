'General Hospital' actor Sofia Mattsson pays tribute to her co-star Johnny Wactor

Washington [US], May 27 : Actor Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on ABC's 'General Hospital,' was tragically killed at the age of 37. Now, his co-star Sofia Mattsson paid tribute to the late actor with a series of photos from the ABC soap and touching words, reported Deadline.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning when three suspects attempted to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle.

According to a law enforcement source, when Wactor confronted the thieves, he was shot by the suspects, who then fled the scene.

Wactor was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The suspects responsible for this heinous act remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

"My heart is so utterly broken... Johnny was the absolute best," Mattsson posted on Instagram. "So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I'm a better person for having known him."

She continued, "We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny... I'm sure you're already busy taking care of everyone up there."

Wactor appeared in the ABC daytime soap between 2020 and 2022, playing Brando Corbin's role. Brando joined the show and turned out to be Gladys's (Bonnie Burrough) son, previously thought dead. Wactor's character married Sasha (Mattsson) and ultimately died when he was stabbed by The Hook.

In a post dedicated to Wactor, the official Instagram account for the soap shared a statement remembering the actor.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," read the post. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

