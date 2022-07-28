George RR Martin tests COVID-19 positive, misses 'House of the Dragon' premiere

American author George RR Martin was a no-show at Wednesday evening's Los Angeles premiere of 'House of the Dragon', HBO's new 'Game of Throne' spinoff series.

According to Variety, the author and creator of the fantasy world of Westeros tested positive for COVID-19 in the days following his appearance at the 'House of the Dragon' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

"I was going to start today by introducing George R.R. Martin and tell you how great it is to have George on the journey with us," HBO and HBO MAX's chief content officer Casey Bloys said, addressing the audience at the premiere.

Casey added, "Unfortunately, George got COVID at Comic-Con, so he's not here. I think he's feeling fine, so nothing to worry about."

Last Saturday, Martin directly addressed the topic of COVID-19 during the show's Comic-Con panel, sharing that he had been exercising caution and remaining socially distanced throughout the pandemic.

Martin stated that he had been spending a lot of time at his home in Santa Fe, N.M., electing against visiting the 'House of the Dragon' set during production.

The author also confirmed that he is focusing his attention on completing work on 'The Winds of Winter', the long-awaited, ostensibly penultimate entry in his 'Game of Thrones' series of novels.

"You may not know but there's this book that I'm writing, it's a little late. I don't see me visiting a set or doing anything until I finish and deliver that book," Martin said at Comic-Con, as per Variety.

'House of the Dragon' stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Steve Toussaint will be playing 'The Sea Snake,' Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I.

( With inputs from ANI )

