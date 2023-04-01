Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC launch, calls it 'incredible'
Mumbai, April 1 Gigi Hadid recently graced the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's BKC area and bowled people over with her gorgeousness.
The American model-TV personality donned a floral-print three-piece set for the occasion and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.
The ensemble consisted of a multi-coloured bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorised with delicate neck chains. She kept her tresses in a half ponytail.
She also shared a few pictures from the event. On one of the pictures that she shared on the story section of her Instagram, she wrote: "Incredible."
