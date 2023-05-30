"Gimme more..." Ananya Panday reveals love for momos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Actor Ananya Panday had a perfectly fun day while binge-watched a drama with momos in her snacks.

Taking to Instagram, on Monday, Ananya shared a picture of momos and captioned it, "gimme more."

Another story of Ananya showcased a poster of the movie 'Father of the bride'.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

