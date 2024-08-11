Gina Gershon recalls what went wrong while filming romantic scene with Tom Cruise in 'Cocktail'

Washington [US], August 11 : American actor and singer Gina Gershon recently made an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', where she recalled filming a romantic scene with Tom Cruise in 1988's 'Cocktail', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She revealed that her "first love scene ever" was with Tom Cruise in 1988's Cocktail and that he was an absolute "gentleman." However, she was embarrassed when she accidentally "kneed him right in the nose" while shooting.

"At one point, he started off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish," shared Gershon. "I said, 'No, no, don't ever do that.' And in one take I think he wanted a reaction and he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose," added Gina Gershon.

She continued, "I was like, 'Oh, my God, I just broke Tom Cruise's nose.' He's like, 'No, no, you told me.' I'm like, 'I'm so sorry,' he was like, 'No, it was my fault.' And he was so overprotective of me. He was great."

Cocktail, directed by Roger Donaldson, follows Brian (Cruise), a New York City business student and bartender who takes a job at a bar in Jamaica and ends up falling in love with artist Jordan (Elisabeth Shue). Gershon played Coral, a photographer who cheats on Brian with his business partner Doug (Bryan Brown), which is why Brian initially decided to move to Jamaica.

Gershon stated that Cruise's then-wife, Mimi Rogers, who they were married to from 1987 to 1990, "was very present" on set during production for the romantic-comedy drama since they had "just gotten married." The Killer Joe actress admitted that she and Cruise "did kiss as much as we could" throughout the film.

She added, "Every scene it was like, 'Should we kiss in the scene?' 'Oh yeah, I think we should kiss," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

