Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin team up for Punjabi film 'Honeymoon'
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2022 01:38 PM2022-01-11T13:38:08+5:302022-01-11T13:45:02+5:30
Actor-singer-director Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin have teamed up for an upcoming Punjabi film titled 'Honeymoon'.
Bhasin confirmed the news on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture of herself with Grewal from the film set.
Directed by Amar Preet Chhabra, the upcoming Punjabi comedy-drama 'Honeymoon' went on floors today in Punjab.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.
( With inputs from ANI )
