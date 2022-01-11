Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin team up for Punjabi film 'Honeymoon'

Actor-singer-director Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin have teamed up for an upcoming Punjabi film titled 'Honeymoon'.

Bhasin confirmed the news on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture of herself with Grewal from the film set.

Directed by Amar Preet Chhabra, the upcoming Punjabi comedy-drama 'Honeymoon' went on floors today in Punjab.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.

( With inputs from ANI )

