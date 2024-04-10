Gitanjali Mangal suffers ligament tear while shooting for romantic sequence in ‘Vanshaj’

Mumbai, April 10 Actress Gitanjali Mangal, who portrays the role of Miraya in the television show ‘Vanshaj’, shared that she sprained her ankle while shooting for a romantic sequence in the show.

Recently, actor Mahir Pandhi suffered a torn hamstring on the sets, and a few weeks later, Gitanjali suffered the injury, which later turned out to be a ligament tear.

During a romantic sequence between Miraya and Nikhil (Aryan Arora), the security guard at the Mahajan household, Gitanjali, accidentally slipped on the grass and sprained her right ankle.

Gitanjali Mangal said: “It was an amazing sequence where we all were having fun celebrating Holi, and there was a highlight in Miraya’s budding love story. However, I sprained my ankle badly while running towards Nikhil in the shot. I continued to shoot, but when I couldn’t bear the pain any longer, the production house and the entire team immediately rushed and took me to a doctor, where it turned out that it was a sprain with a ligament tear and swelling in the tissues around the joint.”

“I have been recovering and have been walking around with the support of my team and fellow actors. The directors have been kind enough to improvise the scenes where I don't have to do much movement or stand for a longer period as the telecast of the episodes is close. Big shoutout to my co-stars Mahir Pandhi, Kanchan Dubey, Nisha Nagpal, and Parinitha Seth for being there throughout like a family,” she added.

‘Vanshaj’ revolves around heated family disputes, particularly concerning inheritance conflicts within the Mahajan household, with Digvijay or DJ (Mahir Pandhi) on one side and Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) on the other.

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB's Vanshaj from Monday to Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor