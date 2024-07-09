Glen Powell teams up with Tom Cruise at 'Twisters' premiere, check out picture

Washington [US], July 9 : Actor Glen Powell reunited with his 'Top Gun: Maverick' costar Tom Cruise during the London premiere of his new film 'Twisters', reported People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture with Cruise, who came to show his support for him.

While referring to Tom Cruise, he wrote in the caption, "When your wingman follows you into the storm..." In the picture, they both can be seen holding buckets of popcorn.

The 'Hit Man' actor was shown holding buckets of popcorn and wrapping his arm around Cruise inside the screening of 'Twisters' for the premiere at London's Cineworld Leicester Square.

Two years have passed since Powell and Cruise costarred as Navy officer Pete Mitchell and Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in the wildly successful Top Gun sequel. Powell and Cruise were spotted together.

Two years have passed since Powell and Cruise costarred in the wildly successful 'Top Gun sequel'. After several delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the picture was finally released in May 2022. It grossed about 1.5 billion dollars worldwide at the box office, making it the sixth highest-grossing film in American history.

Powell developed a close friendship with Cruise following their time working together on Top Gun: Maverick.

"It is the most delicious cake you've ever had," Powell said on the The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2022.

"My friends who have tried it, they love it so much that they hit me up right around Dec. 1. 'Hey, has it arrived yet?' So now I have a party at my house where I'll have the Cruise cake. It's my 'Cruise Cake Party.' And I'll invite people over to try a bite or two ... [they] can't get greedy. I really have to limit people. I can't let them come back for seconds," reported People.

