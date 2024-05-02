Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons joins cast of Simon Curtis's 'Encore'

Washington [US], May 2 : Actors Jeremy Irons and Glenn Close are teaming up again more than 30 years after 'Reversal of Fortune'. They are going to be part of the upcoming best-agers comedy, 'Encore' from British director Simon Curtis, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Close and Irons, who also co-starred in Mike Nichols' award-winning Broadway play 'The Real Thing', both winning Tony Awards for their performances, last shared the screen in 1993's 'The House of Spirits'.

They will portray Marie and Nigel, two former Broadway stars, who move into a retirement home, in 'Encore'. When they arrive, they uncover a community of lost talents, and Marie decides to stage a performance in the hopes of reigniting Nigel's passion for theatre and helping him accept this new chapter in his life.

Henry Winkler and Don Johnson are set to join the cast.

Curtis will direct from a script by Oscar-nominated writer Robert Nelson Jacobs. The picture will be produced by Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill Entertainment, which is also behind the Twilight and Maze Runner series.

The 8-time Academy Award nominee Close, who won acclaim, as well as BAFTA and Oscar nominations, for her turn in 2017's 'The Wife', and plays Nova Prime in the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie, has more recently enjoyed a run of films on streamers, including 'Hillbilly Ellegy' and 'Heart of Stone' and 'Swan Song.'

Irons' more recent performances include an Emmy-nominated performance as Adrian Veidt in 'Watchmen' miniseries, Rodolfo Gucci in Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci', and turns as Alfred Pennyworth in DC franchise films 'The Flash' and Zack Synder's 'Justice League', as well as a supporting role in indie feature 'The Beekeeper' alongside Jason Statham, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

