GodFather: Chiranjeevi's Action Drama Gets U/A

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been ruling the film industry for 44 years now and the superstar is all set to enthrall the audience in his crime drama Godfather. The action-crime drama movie is bankrolled jointly under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the movie will also star Nayanthara in pivotal roles. Godfather is set to release on October 5, 2022.

The film, which features Bollywood actor Salman Khan in an extended cameo, has now got a U/A certificate from the censor board. The Mohan Raja directorial is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The censor poster presents Chiranjeevi as a mass leader.