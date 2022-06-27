Going Gujju: Sharad Patel on his latest project 'Vickida No Varghodo'

Mumbai, June 27 Filmmaker Sharad Patel is excited as his upcoming Gujarati film 'Vickida No Varghodo' is set to release on July 8.

He says: "I'm excited that our film is ready to entertain the audiences in a very unconventional way. But before the release of the film, as soon as the trailer was released, it generated a huge buzz and created a stir on social media. I'm so happy with the response to the trailer that has created history by garnering more than 5 million views within 24 hours, breaking all records till date in the Gujarati film industry."

The film stars popular actors like Malhar Thakar, Manasi Rachh, Monal Gajjar, Jhinal Belani, Chirayu Mistry, Alpana Buch and Anurag Prapanna, among others.

Sharad who has previously won National Award for 'The Tashkent Files', and 'Chhello Divas', and the critically acclaimed 'Buddha In A Traffic Jam' among others, feels people are welcoming Gujarati movies.

He adds: "Since the last couple of years, the landscape of Gujarati cinema has changed dramatically. Like other regional cinema, Gujarati cinema has undergone a makeover."

"Intrigued by the progress we see more people being awakened to the potential of Gujarati cinema and hence generating massively positive response from not only Gujarati but global audiences. They are being welcoming. The storytelling of Gujarati cinema has changed its outlook."

