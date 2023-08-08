GOLDFISH TRAILER: Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval starrer will leave you deep in your emotions

Splendid Films today released the trailer for Goldfish which will tug at your heart strings. At a first glance, the movie offers everything from drama and high intensity emotions, to sweet and warm moments. The trailer gives you a look into the world of Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval) and how they navigate through their bitter-sweet relationship. With ace actors such as Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur gracing the screen, Goldfish promises to be a captivating watch. Addressing the core ethos of the film which is about fostering a positive supportive while an individual or family faces mental health challenges. The cast of Goldfish including Deepti Naval, Rajit Kapur and Pushan Kripalani and Dilshad Khurana Psychologist and Head Mpower delved deeper into the importance, impact and nuaces of mental health challenges and ways to cope. Let’s Talk 1 on 1 toll free helpline by Mpower 1800 120 820050 is one of the tangible effort to ensure an immediate attention for anyone facing mental health troubles.

Speaking about his directorial venture, Pushan Kripalani said, “Goldfish began as a film about dementia, identity and diaspora but once the cast got involved and the ideas progressed, it soon became a movie about much more. At its core, Goldfish is a story about forgiveness and about retaining humanity in the face of the inevitable; it is about love. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin breathed life into their characters and made their essence come true. The team is thrilled to have the film release in India and we are excited to see how the Indian audiences react.”Talking about the critical acclaim that Goldfish has garnered, producer Amit Saxena shared, “Goldfish is a content driven film. After the massive love and the wide critical acclaim we garnered internationally, we wish to now bring the film home. The film captures various themes such as those of family, love, relationships, community, and we hope the audiences can relate to these subjects and enjoy watching the film. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin have been the heart of the film and Pushan has done a spectacular job in bringing the vision to life. Goldfish is a movie that will pull you into its world and make you a part of the family of its characters, even long after you’ve left the theatre.”Dilshaad Khurana, Psychologist and Head Mpower Toll Free Helpline “Films possess the remarkable power to deliver impactful social messages in a way that resonates with audiences, fostering progress and acceptance. Their ability to captivate vast audiences through compelling storytelling is truly commendable. In a society where mental health remains shrouded in taboos and judgement, despite its prevalence, Popular mediums such as films picking up story premises that deal with emotional and mental health themes stand as a beacon of hope. Through this popular medium, we aspire to ignite conversations around mental health, ultimately illuminating the path towards transformative change and encourage help seeking behaviour." Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin returning to theatres after 4 years. Audiences can expect a soul-stirring story with refreshing performances. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom

