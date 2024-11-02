"Gone too young," Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, others pay heartfelt homage to Rohit Bal following his demise

New Delhi [India], November 2 : The passing of renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal has sent shockwaves through the entertainment and fashion communities. Known for his pioneering spirit and artistic legacy, Bal's sudden demise has left a profound impact on friends, colleagues, and admirers.

As news of Rohit Bal's demise spread, celebrities and industry icons paid their heartfelt tributes on social media, highlighting Bal's exceptional contributions and personal warmth.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a poignant tribute, posting a picture of Bal and writing, "Gone too young, Rest peacefully #RohitBal."

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen also honoured the late designer, sharing a nostalgic photo from one of their collaborative fashion shows. She reflected, "An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace #RohitBal."

Actor Anil Kapoor expressed his heartbreak over the loss, stating, "Heartbroken to hear about Rohit Bal's passing. A true artist and visionary, he crafted iconic costumes for a song in Nayak and brought unmatched creativity to Indian fashion always. His legacy will live on. Rest in peace."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a touching message on his Instagram, highlighting Bal's vibrant personality and legacy. He wrote, "FASHION ICON ROHIT BAL: He was vibrant, colourful, funny, genius, compassionate, larger than life, kind, and many more things! Above all, a great human being. Bodily may not be there, but he will be eternal. I lost a friend today. alvidaa mere dost #RohitBal! #Fashion #Icon."

Earlier, several other celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Manish Malhotra expressed their condolences through Instagram stories.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Rohit Bal, acknowledging him as a founding member who brought a unique fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics to Indian fashion. Their tribute emphasised the lasting impact of his artistry.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. A founding member of the FDCI, Bal was known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA," the post read.

Rohit Bal had recently returned to the runway, showcasing his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024, following a year marked by health challenges.

In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments, and later expressed gratitude to his supporters for their love during his recovery, saying, "Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength."

At 63, Bal's passing has undeniably left a significant void in the Indian fashion landscape.

His body was brought to his residence in New Delhi, where his last rites will be conducted today.

The outpouring of love and respect for Rohit Bal reflects not only his status as a fashion icon but also the deep connections he forged within the industry.

