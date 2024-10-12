"Good will always win over evil...": Vindu Dara Singh who enacted role Lord Hanuman in Delhi Dussehra celebrations

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Actor Vindu Dara Singh added "chaar chand" with his performance at Dussehra celebrations at the Madhav Das Park, Red Fort, in the national capital on Saturday.

Vindu Dara Singh, who enacted the role of Lord Hanuman, said good will always win over evil.

"Good will always win over evil. So, no one should try to divide us. Like Prime Minister Modi has said 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. India is united and is moving in the right direction and it is the responsibility of all of us to make it even better," he told the media.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Dussehra celebrations at the Madhav Das Park in the national capital.

President Murmu and PM Modi applied 'tilak' on the foreheads of artists enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna were burnt at Madhav Das Park as part of Dussehra celebrations in the presence of of the two leaders.

President Murmu and PM Modi earlier extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri.

It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

The festival also marks the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.

